Syndication Ratings: 'Kelly Clarkson,' 'Tamron Hall' Only Talkers to Gain in Season's Final Week

Sophomores NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson and Disney’s Tamron Hall were the only talkers moving up in the session ended Aug. 29, a week beset by preemptions for news coverage of the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan.

Kelly Clarkson, which was completely in repeats for the week, rallied 14% to a 0.8 live plus same day national rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, tying Warner Bros.’ steady Ellen DeGeneres for fourth place. Tamron Hall, with reruns on four of the five days, was right behind with a 17% gain to a 0.7, tying NBCUniversal’s Steve Wilkos and CBS Media Ventures’ Rachael Ray, both of which were flat, and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which weakened 13% with encore episodes.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan continued to own the top spot on the talk-show score card for a 16th straight week, including one tie with CMV’s Dr. Phil, even though Live was still on its summer hiatus and aired repackaged and repeat episodes all week.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live led the talkers with a 0.7 followed by Dr. Phil at a 0.5.

In households, reruns of Dr. Phil and NBCU’s Maury maintained a 1.3 and a 0.9, respectively. SPT’s Dr. Oz was stable at a 0.5. Repeats of CMV’s Drew Barrymore retained a 0.4. Warner Bros.’ The Real registered a 0.3 for the 15th straight week. CMV’s The Doctors remained at a 0.2 for the 27th consecutive week, tying NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer, which stayed put for the 51st straight week.

Repeats of CMV’s Judge Judy relinquished 2% to a 4.4 but ranked as the second-highest rated show in syndication for the week behind Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud.

CTD’s Hot Bench, the week’s only court show to rise during the week, added 7% to a 1.5, which put it at number three in daytime after Judy and Live.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court came down 13% to a 0.7. NBCU’s Judge Jerry and Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis both sustained a 0.6. Fox’s Divorce Court and repeats of Trifecta’s Protection Court settled for a 0.5 and a 0.2, respectively.

Family Feud faded 2% to a 5.6 for the week but led the games and all of syndication. CMV’s Wheel of Fortune slid 4% to a new season-low 4.3. CMV’s Jeopardy! stumbled to a second straight season low with a second week of repeats from its “Around the World with Alex” series of episodes, retreating 3% to a 3.9.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less and Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask were both unchanged at a 0.8 and 0.5, respectively.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute managed a 0.6 for a third week.

CMV’s stable Entertainment Tonight and Inside Edition, which eroded 9%, tied at a 2.0 to lead the access magazines. NBCU’s Access Hollywood held at a 0.8, tying Warner Bros.’ TMZ, which stayed put for a second straight week. Warner Bros.’ Extra strengthened 17% to a nine-week-high 0.7. CMV’s DailyMailTV recovered 20% from a series low to a 0.6. Fox’s Dish Nation forked over a 0.3 for the 50th time in the past 52 weeks.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory elevated 4% to a 2.4. Disney’s Last Man Standing slipped 6% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, Disney’s Modern Family, SPT’s The Goldbergs and Seinfeld and Disney’s Family Guy all were on par with the prior week’s 1.0, 0.9, 0.8, 0.8 and 0.8. Finally, Debmar-Mercury’s rookie Schitt’s Creek climbed 17% to a 0.7, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, which also improved 17%, and Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, which broke even.