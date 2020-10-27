Syndication Ratings: ‘Kelly Clarkson’ Is Only Talker to Rise

NBCUniversal’s sophomore talker Kelly Clarkson was the only talk show to improve in the week ended Oct. 18, which was again marked by heavy preemptions in daytime for news and sports.

Clarkson added 13% to a 0.9 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, and improved 25% to a 0.5 among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, tying Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and NBCUniversal’s Maury in the demo.

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil led talk at a steady 1.9. Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, which ran into numerous preemptions, fell back 16% to a 1.6, landing in second place after tying Phil at the top in the prior week. Among women 25-54, Live and Phil tied for first at a 0.7.

Ellen stayed at its series-low 1.1 -- 42% below last year at this time and the biggest year-to-year decline of any talk show.

Maury and NBCU’s fellow conflict talker Steve Wilkos each were flat at a 1.0. Maury stayed at that level for the 11th straight week, while Wilkos lingered for a 12th to tie Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which held for a third consecutive week, and the aforementioned Clarkson.

CTD’s Rachael Ray remained at a 0.8 for a fourth straight week. Disney’s Tamron Hall backtracked 13% to a 0.7 after being heavily preempted. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz hemorrhaged 14% to match its series-low 0.6. Warner Bros.’ The Real, CTD’s The Doctors and NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated version of Jerry Springer all were flat at a 0.4, 0.3 and 0.2, respectively, with Doctors and Springer remaining at series lows.

CTD’s rookie talker Drew Barrymore faced frequent preemptions and lost its primary run in New York, Philadelphia and Boston on Oct. 13, but held its ground at a 0.6 in its fifth week on the air.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud returned to the top of the syndication chart with a 4% gain and also led the games at a 5.5. CTD’s Jeopardy! jumped 9% to a 5.0, while CTD’s Wheel of Fortune sped up 7% to a 4.8.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less posted a 0.8 for the fourth straight week, while Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask answered with a 25% increase to a 0.5.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute marshalled a 0.6, matching its series low for a third straight week.

Courts were stable with CTD’s Judge Judy and Hot Bench each steady at a 5.4 and 1.6, respectively, with Bench tying Live as daytime’s third highest-rated show after Judy and Phil.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court remained at a 1.1, while its Judge Mathis moved up 13% to a 0.9. NBCU’s Judge Jerry stayed at a 0.7. Fox’s Divorce Court climbed 17% to a 0.7, tying Jerry. Trifecta’s Protection Court was unchanged at a 0.3.

CTD’s Inside Edition was flat at a 2.2, while CTD’s Entertainment Tonight eased 5% to a 2.0. NBCU’s Access Hollywood held steady at a 1.0 and rose 25% among women 25-54, the only magazine that improved in the demo. Warner Bros.’ Extra remained at a 0.7, tying Warner Bros.’ TMZ, which fell 13%. CTD’s DailyMailTV declined 14% to a 0.6, matching its series low.

Fox’s Dish Nation and Trifecta’s Celebrity Page remained at a 0.3 and 0.2, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory deflated 7% to a 2.5, equalling its series low but still leading the off-network sitcoms. Disney’s Last Man Standing stood pat at a 1.8. Disney’s Modern Family fell 8% to a 1.1, matching its series low. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, SPT’s The Goldbergs and SPT’s Seinfeld all were steady at a 1.0, 1.0 and 0.9, respectively. Disney’s Family Guy grew 14% to a 0.8. Disney’s Black-ish backed off 13% to a 0.7, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom, Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly and Debmar-Mercury’s newcomer Schitt’s Creek, which were all on par with the prior week, and Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, which gained 17%.