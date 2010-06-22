Syndication Ratings: Gary Coleman Coverage Boosts Mags

Coverage

of the death of child TV star Gary Coleman and its aftermath

gave the entertainment magazines a summertime boost in the week ended June 13.

CBS

Television Distribution's Entertainment Tonight gained 5% to a 4.1 live

plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen, improving 8% over last

year at this time. The show's weekend edition, ET Weekend, rolled to a

2.1, up 5% from the prior week and a whopping 40% from last year.

CTD's Inside

Edition, the most news-focused of the group, remained at its season-low 2.7

for a second week. NBC Universal's Access Hollywood rallied 12% to a

1.9, tying Warner Bros.' TMZ, which perked up 6% to a 1.9. CTD's The

Insider also saw a 6% increase to a 1.7, while Warner Bros.' Extra

held steady at a 1.6

Game

shows were not so fortunate, with every strip remaining flat week-to-week.

CTD's Wheel of Fortune remained at its season-low 5.8, followed by CTD's

Jeopardy! at a 5.0, Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire at

a 2.1, Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud at a 1.5, and Twentieth's Are You

Smarter than a Fifth Grader at a 1.3.

Also in

access, off-net sitcoms were mixed. Warner Bros.' leader Two and a Half Men

climbed 5% to a 4.3. In second place, Twentieth's Family Guy grew 7% to

a 3.2. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond fell 3% to a 2.9. Warner Bros.' George

Lopez slipped 4% to a 2.6, tying Sony's Seinfeld, which gained 4%.

Twentieth's King of the Hill was flat at a 2.3. Warner Bros.' Friends

gained 5% to a 2.1. Debmar-Mercury's House of Payne was unchanged at a

1.6.

Among

rookie off-nets, NBCU's The Office grew 4% to a 2.7, tying Family Guy

as the top syndicated show among women 18-34 at a 2.4. CTD's Everybody

Hates Chris climbed 6% to a 1.8, while Twentieth's My Name is Earl

was down 6% to a 1.5.

In

daytime, CTD's top court show, Judge Judy, continued to widen its

already large margin over the court field growing 7% to a 4.5 and topping its

closest rival by 125%. Compared to last year at this time, Judy was up

15%, the most of any courtroom. Judy also remained daytime's top-rated

syndicated show.

In

second place, CTD's Judge Joe Brown was unchanged at a 2.0, and Warner

Bros.' People's Court followed suit, remaining flat at a 1.9. Warner

Bros.' Judge Mathis gained 6% to a 1.7. Twentieth's Judge Alex

improved 8% to a 1.4. Twentieth's Divorce Court settled for a flat 1.3.

Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro was up 10% to a 1.1. Litton's

soon-to-depart Street Court sank 17% to a 0.5.

CTD's Oprah,

in repeats, was flat at a 3.6. Disney-ABC's Live with Regis and Kelly

added 4% for a 2.4. CTD's Dr. Phil in a week of all-repeats dipped 4% to

a 2.3. NBCU's Maury advanced 5% to a 2.1. Sony's newcomer Dr. Oz,

renewed through 2014 in 35% of the country, remained at its series-low 2.1 for

a second week. Warner Bros.' Ellen fell 5% to a 1.9. CTD's The

Doctors, NBCU's Jerry Springer and CTD's Rachael Ray all were

flat at 1.6, 1.4, and 1.3, respectively. NBCU's Steve Wilkos climbed 8%

to a 1.3, tying Rachael Ray. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams was

flat at a 1.1. Warner Bros.' departing Bonnie Hunt sank 14% to a new

season-low 0.6. NBCU's Martha Stewart, whose syndicated show also is

ending, was flat at a 0.5.