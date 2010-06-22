Syndication Ratings: Gary Coleman Coverage Boosts Mags
Coverage
of the death of child TV star Gary Coleman and its aftermath
gave the entertainment magazines a summertime boost in the week ended June 13.
CBS
Television Distribution's Entertainment Tonight gained 5% to a 4.1 live
plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen, improving 8% over last
year at this time. The show's weekend edition, ET Weekend, rolled to a
2.1, up 5% from the prior week and a whopping 40% from last year.
CTD's Inside
Edition, the most news-focused of the group, remained at its season-low 2.7
for a second week. NBC Universal's Access Hollywood rallied 12% to a
1.9, tying Warner Bros.' TMZ, which perked up 6% to a 1.9. CTD's The
Insider also saw a 6% increase to a 1.7, while Warner Bros.' Extra
held steady at a 1.6
Game
shows were not so fortunate, with every strip remaining flat week-to-week.
CTD's Wheel of Fortune remained at its season-low 5.8, followed by CTD's
Jeopardy! at a 5.0, Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire at
a 2.1, Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud at a 1.5, and Twentieth's Are You
Smarter than a Fifth Grader at a 1.3.
Also in
access, off-net sitcoms were mixed. Warner Bros.' leader Two and a Half Men
climbed 5% to a 4.3. In second place, Twentieth's Family Guy grew 7% to
a 3.2. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond fell 3% to a 2.9. Warner Bros.' George
Lopez slipped 4% to a 2.6, tying Sony's Seinfeld, which gained 4%.
Twentieth's King of the Hill was flat at a 2.3. Warner Bros.' Friends
gained 5% to a 2.1. Debmar-Mercury's House of Payne was unchanged at a
1.6.
Among
rookie off-nets, NBCU's The Office grew 4% to a 2.7, tying Family Guy
as the top syndicated show among women 18-34 at a 2.4. CTD's Everybody
Hates Chris climbed 6% to a 1.8, while Twentieth's My Name is Earl
was down 6% to a 1.5.
In
daytime, CTD's top court show, Judge Judy, continued to widen its
already large margin over the court field growing 7% to a 4.5 and topping its
closest rival by 125%. Compared to last year at this time, Judy was up
15%, the most of any courtroom. Judy also remained daytime's top-rated
syndicated show.
In
second place, CTD's Judge Joe Brown was unchanged at a 2.0, and Warner
Bros.' People's Court followed suit, remaining flat at a 1.9. Warner
Bros.' Judge Mathis gained 6% to a 1.7. Twentieth's Judge Alex
improved 8% to a 1.4. Twentieth's Divorce Court settled for a flat 1.3.
Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro was up 10% to a 1.1. Litton's
soon-to-depart Street Court sank 17% to a 0.5.
CTD's Oprah,
in repeats, was flat at a 3.6. Disney-ABC's Live with Regis and Kelly
added 4% for a 2.4. CTD's Dr. Phil in a week of all-repeats dipped 4% to
a 2.3. NBCU's Maury advanced 5% to a 2.1. Sony's newcomer Dr. Oz,
renewed through 2014 in 35% of the country, remained at its series-low 2.1 for
a second week. Warner Bros.' Ellen fell 5% to a 1.9. CTD's The
Doctors, NBCU's Jerry Springer and CTD's Rachael Ray all were
flat at 1.6, 1.4, and 1.3, respectively. NBCU's Steve Wilkos climbed 8%
to a 1.3, tying Rachael Ray. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams was
flat at a 1.1. Warner Bros.' departing Bonnie Hunt sank 14% to a new
season-low 0.6. NBCU's Martha Stewart, whose syndicated show also is
ending, was flat at a 0.5.
