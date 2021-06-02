Syndication Ratings: 'Family Feud' Falls But Stays on Top
'Family Feud' and most other top syndies lose ground as weather warms across country
Family Feud remained the syndication leader in the week ended May 23, even though the show, like many others as the weather warmed, slipped slightly, losing 2% to a 5.5 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, starring Steve Harvey, led the games for a fifth straight week and all of syndication for a second.
CBS Media Ventures’ Jeopardy!, with former Tournament of Champions winner Buzzy Cohen at the podium for the first of the two-week annual tourney, sagged 2% to a 5.1. CMV’s Wheel of Fortune remained at a 5.0 for the third straight week.
Fox’s 25 Words or Less lost 11% to a 0.8, while Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask declined 20% to a 0.4.
Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute maintained a series-low 0.6 for the ninth consecutive week.
CMV’s Inside Edition faltered 5% to a 2.1. Sister show Entertainment Tonight ebbed 9% to a 2.0. NBCU’s Access Hollywood, which had hit an eight-week high in the prior week, gave back 10% to a 0.9. Warner Bros.’ TMZ remained at a 0.8 for the 13th straight week. Warner Bros.’ Extra eased 14% to a 0.6, tying CMV’s DailyMailTV, which held steady for the 11th straight week. Fox’s Dish Nation held steady at a 0.3 for a 38th consecutive week.
Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan returned to the talk lead, despite dipping 6% to a 1.7. Live also led among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 with a 0.7.
CMV’s Dr. Phil fell back 11% to a second-place 1.6 after tying Live for the lead in the prior week and taking the solo talk lead in the week before that.
NBCU’s Maury moved up 11% to a 1.0 after seven weeks at its series-low 0.9. NBCU’s sophomore Kelly Clarkson -- which just picked up six Daytime Emmy nominations, the most of any syndicated show -- strengthened 13% to a 0.9, tying Debmar Mercury’s Wendy Williams and Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, both of which weakened 10%.
Clarkson will take Ellen’s time-slots on NBCUniversal-owned stations after Ellen ends at the end of next season.
Disney’s sophomore Tamron Hall held steady at a 0.8 and rose 33% among women 25-54 to a 0.4, tying Kelly Clarkson and Ellen in the demo and coming in behind Dr. Phil at a 0.6 and Wendy and Maury at a 0.5.
CMV’s Rachael Ray registered a series-low 0.7 for an eighth consecutive week, tying NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which rebounded 17% from a series low set in the prior week. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz held at a 0.6 for a sixth straight week. CMV’s renewed rookie Drew Barrymore mustered a 0.5 for an eighth consecutive week.
Warner Bros.’ The Real retreated 25% to a 0.3, matching its series low. CMV’s The Doctors stayed at a series-low 0.2 for the 13th straight week, tying NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer, which held at its series low for the 37th week in a row.
CMV’s court leader Judge Judy, which has ended production and will start airing in repeats next season, dipped 2% to a 5.2, finishing second among all syndicated shows.
CMV’s Hot Bench relinquished 6% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court stayed at a series-low 0.8 for the fourth time in five weeks. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis lost 14% to a 0.6, equalling its series low and tying NBCU’s sophomore Judge Jerry, which was unchanged, and Fox’s Divorce Court, which climbed 20%. Repeats of Trifecta’s Protection Court produced a 0.2 for the 11th time in 12 weeks.
Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory led the off-network sitcoms at a 2.4 for the seventh time in eight weeks. Disney’s Last Man Standing stood pat at a 1.7. Disney’s Modern Family forged ahead 11% to a 1.0, tying Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, which stayed at a 1.0 for the 13th straight week. SPT’s The Goldbergs garnered a 0.9 for the tenth consecutive week, tying Disney’s Family Guy, which was steady. Warner Bros.’ Two Broke Girls grew 14% to a 0.8, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which held steady for a fourth session. Disney’s Black-ish and Warner Bros.’ Mom both moved up 17% to a 0.7, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, which plateaued for the 12th week in a row.
