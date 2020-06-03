Syndication Ratings: 'Dr. Phil' Stays on Top of Talk for Second Week

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil is one of the few first-run programs to improve over the past four weeks, gaining 28% over that span to hit a nine-week high 2.3 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Phil added 5% in the week ended May 24 to reclaim first place among the talkers for the second straight week after taking second place behind Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan in seven of the past nine weeks.

Live, meanwhile, held steady at a second-place 2.0 but it led among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 with a 0.9.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen Degeneres remained at its season-low 1.5 for the second consecutive week. NBCUniversal’s Maury recovered 9% to a 1.2. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and CTD’s Rachael Ray remained at a 1.0. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams tumbled 10% to a new season-low 0.9 as show aired repeats, while the host took a hiatus to deal with complications arising from Graves' disease.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz declined 13% to a 0.7, matching its series low. Warner Bros.’ The Real registered a 0.5 for the fifth straight week. CTD’s The Doctors dropped 20% to a 0.4. NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer stayed at a 0.3.

Among the rookie talk shows, NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson climbed 10% to a 1.1, despite being partially in repeats and facing preemptions due to news coverage in large markets.

Disney’s Tamron Hall also faced frequent preemptions but stayed put at a 0.9. Both Clarkson and Hall are returning for second seasons.

SPT’s Mel Robbins, which will end its run after this season, was unchanged at a 0.4 for the ninth straight week.

Among court shows, CTD’s Judge Judy led with a steady 5.9, even though it was in repeats on all five days.

CTD’s Hot Bench stayed at a 2.1 for a third straight week, ranking as daytime’s third-highest rated show behind Judy and Phil.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court rebounded 7% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis moved down 10% to a 0.9. Fox’s Divorce Court remained at a 0.7 for a second straight week. Debmar- Mercury’s Caught in Providence perked up 25% to a 0.5.

Among the court rookies, NBCU’s renewed Judge Jerry, starring Jerry Springer, spiked 13% to a 0.9 with a week of repeats. MGM/Orion’s Personal Injury Court and Trifecta’s Protection Court stayed put at a 0.5 and 0.3, respectively.

In access, most shows slipped amid eight straight weeks of declining levels of people using television (PUT) due to longer and warmer days and cities moving into reopening mode after shut-downs caused by the pandemic.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight and Inside Edition tied for the magazine lead at a 2.6 with both shows easing 4%. NBCU’s Access Hollywood held firm at a 1.3. Warner Bros.’ TMZ skidded 9% to a 1.0. Warner Bros.’ Extra and CTD’s DailyMailTV held their ground at a 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Meanwhile, Trifecta’s Celebrity Page remained at a 0.2 for the 47th straight week.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud faded 5% to a 6.2, its lowest rating in ten weeks, but led all of syndication for the third straight week.

CTD’s Jeopardy! edged up 3% to a 6.0, while CTD’s Wheel of Fortune fell 3% to a 5.8 for second and third place among the games, respectively.

Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask was stable at a 0.5

Among the rookie games, Fox’s 25 Words or Less and SPT’s off-GSN America Says remained at a 1.0 and 0.8 respectively.

Also in first-run, Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute maintained a 0.8 for a second week.

On the off-net crime beat, NBCU’s Dateline delivered a 9% increase to a 1.2. NBCU’s scripted Chicago PD responded with an 11% advance to a 1.0, tying SPT’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol, which shot up 25% to a 1.0.

The off-network sitcoms were stable to down with Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory, Disney’s Last Man Standing and Disney’s Modern Family all on par with the prior week’s 3.2, 2.1 and 1.4, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men eroded 8% to a 1.2. SPT’s The Goldbergs held at a 1.1 for a fifth straight week. Both Disney’s Family Guy and SPT’s Seinfeld slumped 9% to a 1.0, tying Disney’s Black-ish, which broke even. Finally, Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly weakened 10% to a 0.9, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom, which stood pat.