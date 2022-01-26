Syndication Ratings: ‘Dr. Phil’ Hits New Season High

'Dr. Phil,' in originals episodes, rose to a new season high in the week ended January 16.

Dr. Phil hit a new season high in the week ended January 16, rising for a third straight week to top the talkers.

The CBS Media Ventures-produced talker forged ahead 5% for the week and 33% over the prior three weeks to a 2.0 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. That was the program’s best performance since the week ended February 28. The long-running strip grew 11% from last year at this time, which was the largest year-over-year increase of any talk show in the top eight.

Among women 25-54, Dr. Phil tied Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan with each show at a 0.7 in the key daytime demographic.

Live rose 6% to a second-place 1.7 household rating in talk.

NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson and Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres shared the bronze with Clarkson remaining at its season-high 1.0 to tie Ellen, which eased 9% from its season high.

NBCU’s conflict talker Maury moved up 13% to a new season-high 0.9. CBS’ Rachael Ray remained at a 0.8 for the fourth straight week. Disney’s Tamron Hall held at its season-high 0.7, tying Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which stayed put for the fourth consecutive week with reruns on four of the five days.

CBS’ Drew Barrymore held at its season-best 0.6 for a second week and grew 20% from the same week last year, tying NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which held steady for a 12th consecutive week, and Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which exited national syndication with a 20% gain.

Debmar-Mercury’s newcomer Nick Cannon fell back 20% to a 0.4. Warner Bros.’ The Real retreated 25% to a 0.3, tying the out-of-production Jerry Springer, which was stuck at a 0.3 for the 17th straight week. CBS’ The Doctors trailed with a 0.2 for the 45th week in a row.

CBS’ Jeopardy! downticked 2% to a syndication-and-game leading 6.5, despite crack contestant Amy Schneider blowing past fellow star player James Holzhauer as the third-biggest consecutive games winner in the show’s history. As of Tuesday, January 25, Schneider had won 40 straight wins and pocketed $1,382,800, and had overtaken Matt Amodio for second place on the show’s list of most games won consecutively.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud inched up 2% to a new season-high 6.0 for second place in syndication, while holding on to its overall syndication lead in women 25-54 at a 2.0, a 5% drop from the prior week. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune faded 2% in households to a 5.9.

Fox’s freshman You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno and sister game 25 Words or Less, starring and executive produced by Meredith Vieira, both remained at a 0.8. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask stayed at a 0.4 for a 12th straight week.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute managed a 0.6 for the sixth time in seven weeks.

CBS’ Inside Edition edged ahead 4% to lead the magazines with a new season-high 2.5, followed by sister show Entertainment Tonight, which ebbed 4% to a 2.3. NBCU’s Access Hollywood retained its season-high 0.9 for a second week. Fox’s TMZ stayed at a 0.7 for a seventh straight week. Warner Bros.’ Extra secured a season-high 0.6, tying CBS’ DailyMailTV, which stayed put for a second week. Fox’s Dish Nation held at a 0.2 for a fourth consecutive week.

CBS’ Judge Judy continued to lead daytime and the courts, staying at its season-high 5.4 despite no longer being in original production. CBS’ Hot Bench booked a season-high 1.6 for a second week. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court eroded 11% to a 0.8, while Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis moved ahead 17% to a 0.7, after 17 straight weeks at a 0.6. Fox’s Divorce Court settled at a 0.5 for the seventh straight week. NBCU’s Judge Jerry backtracked 20% to a 0.4, matching its series low and tying Wrigley Media’s rookie Relative Justice, which held steady with the prior week.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory led the off-network sitcoms finishing 5% higher to lead the sitcoms at a 2.3. Disney's Last Man Standing stood pat at a 1.5. Warner Bros.' Young Sheldon stayed at a 1.0. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men and Disney's Family Guy gave back 11% to a 0.8, tying Disney's Modern Family, which held steady for a sixth straight week. Sony's The Goldbergs slipped 13% to a 0.7, tying Sony’s Seinfeld, which sidled for the sixth week in a row. Disney's Black-ish boasted a 0.6 for the sixth consecutive week. Warner Bros.' Mom skidded 17% to a 0.5, tying Warner Bros.' Mike & Molly, which maintained for the fourth week in a row. ■