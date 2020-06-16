Syndication Ratings: Daytime Decimated by Preemptions

Daytime was a disaster for many shows in the week ended June 7, which included massive preemptions for coverage of the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis on June 4. Declining levels of people using television, warmer weather and cities reopening all contributed to low ratings in a week that saw many shows hit series and season lows.

Among all 14 talkers, only one strip improved: Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, which retook first place with a 5% advance to a 2.0 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live also led with a 0.9, a 13% increase from the prior week.

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil, which had led the category for the prior three weeks, tumbled 25% to a new series-low 1.5. Phil was in reruns on two of the five days and, like most daytime talkers, was repeatedly raked with preemptions, most extensively on June 4.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres also fell to a new series low, deteriorating 14% to a 1.2.

NBCU’s Maury eroded 8% to a new series-low 1.0, tying CTD’s Rachael Ray, which held steady for a fourth straight week. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams and Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz all stayed at a 0.9, 0.8 and 0.7, respectively, with all three tying their season lows. Warner Bros.’ The Real retreated 20% to a new season-low 0.4, tying CTD’s The Doctors, which was stable at its series low for the third straight week. NBCU’s out-of-production syndication run of Jerry Springer stood pat at a 0.3.

Among the rookie talkers, NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson fell back 20% to a new season-low 0.8, tying Disney’s Tamron Hall, which fell back 11% to also slump to a new season low.

Clarkson was in repeats on four of the five days, while Hall was in repeats every day of the week. Both shows, which are both returning for their second seasons, saw their primary runs preempted in Los Angeles all week long.

SPT’s Mel Robbins, which is nearing the end of its one-year run, also fell to a new season low, sinking 25% to a 0.3.

Similarly, none of the court shows improved. CTD’s Judge Judy, in repeats for the week, pulled back 7% to a 5.4, matching its season low. CTD’s Hot Bench relinquished 5% to a 1.9 with reruns on four of the five days. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court slid 7% to a 1.3, while its Judge Mathis moved down 11% to a 0.8, matching its series low. Fox’s Divorce Court fell 14% to a 0.6, tying its season low. Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence matched its series low 0.4 for the second straight week.

Among the rookie courts, NBCU’s Judge Jerry was unchanged at a 0.8. MGM/Orion’s Personal Injury Court and Trifecta’s Protection Court both remained at a 0.4 and a 0.3, respectively.

Magazines were syndication’s most resilient genre with every show steady to higher.

CTD’s Inside Edition and sister show Entertainment Tonight led the category with Inside Edition adding 4% from the prior frame to a 2.6. Entertainment Tonight climbed 9% to a 2.5 in households.

NBCU’s Access Hollywood and Warner Bros.’ TMZ held their ground at a 1.2 and 1.0, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Extra grew the most in households of the top six gaining 13% to a 0.9. CTD’s DailyMailTV stayed put at a 0.8. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page rebounded from a series-low 0.1 to a 0.2.

CTD’s Jeopardy! inched up 2% to a 5.9 to retake the game lead from Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, which faded 6% to a second-place 5.8. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune was flat at a 5.5.

Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask responded with a 0.5 for the fourth consecutive week.

Among the new game shows, Fox’s 25 Words or Less lost 9% to a 1.0, while SPT’s off-GSN America Says, which will end its run after this season, stayed put at a 0.8 for the fourth straight week.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute stayed at a 0.7 for a second straight week, matching its series low.

In off-net crime-time, NBCU’s Dateline delivered a season-low 0.9 for the second straight week, tying SPT’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol. Last week, A&E canceled the show from which Live PD Police Patrol is spun off, Live PD, for content reasons in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality.

RELATED: A&E Cancels 'Live PD'

NBCU’s scripted procedural Chicago PD also was flat-footed at a 0.9.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory slipped 3% to a 2.9. Disney’s Last Man Standing stepped up 5% to a 2.1. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men motored ahead 17% to a 1.4. Disney’s Modern Family remained at its series-low 1.3 for a second straight week. Disney’s Family Guy grew 10% to a 1.1. SPT’s The Goldbergs gave back 9% to fall to a new series-low 1.0, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which was steady. Warner Bros.’ Mom and Disney’s Black-ish both broke even at a 0.9, while Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly and 2 Broke Girls each eased 11% to a 0.8.