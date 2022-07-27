Sylvester Stallone Plays a Superhero in This Prime Video Movie Trailer

Sylvester Stallone plays a reluctant superhero forced out of hiding to fight crime in a new trailer for Prime Video's original movie Samaritan, debuting August 26 on the streaming service.

The film stars Stallone as super-powered vigilante Samaritan, who was thought to have been killed 20 years ago in a fiery battle with his rival but instead has been hiding in fictional Granite City in plain sight. A chance encounter with a young neighbor, along with rising crime in the city, forces Samaritan out of the shadows, according to Prime Video.

Along with Stallone, Samaritan also stars Javon “Wanna” Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco and Moises Arias.

Stallone is also set to star in Paramount Plus's mafia-themed original series Tulsa King, debuting this November.