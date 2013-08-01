Syfy Renews 'Continuum' for Third Season
Syfy announced Thursday that Continuum will return to the network for a third season.
The show, about time traveling police officers, will debut 13 new episodes in 2014.
Continuum's second season is currently airing with the season finale set for Friday, Aug. 30.
The drama is produced by Reunion Productions in association with Shaw Media and has a total viewership of 1.8 million.
