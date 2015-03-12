Syfy Renews '12 Monkeys' for Second Season

Syfy has renewed its adaption of 12 Monkeys for a second season.

For its sophomore season, Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett will take over as executive producers and showrunners for Natatlie Chaidez, who is currently working on upcoming Syfy series Hunters.

Atlas Entertainment’s Richard Suckle and Charles Roven will continue to executive produce with Atlas’ Jake Kurily producing. 12 Monkeys is produced by Universal Cable Productions in association with Atlas Entertainment, which produced the 1995 film that the show is based on.

12 Monkeys has done exceptionally well in delayed viewing; network officials say the drama has an average live-plus-three lift of 104%. Airing on Fridays, the most recent episode on March 6 averaged 1.5 million live/same day viewers.