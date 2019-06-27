Syfy Hosts Off the Deep End Weekend, Including Ian Ziering Shark Film

Syfy will host a shark-themed Off the Deep End Weekend August 17-18, which will include the Sharknado films and the premiere of Zombie Tidal Wave starring Ian Ziering. In the film, a zombie-slinging tidal wave hits a small town and causes a bit of “maritime mayhem,” said Syfy. Sharknado director Anthony C. Ferrante directs and Ziering, who stars in the Sharknado movies, produces under his I.Man Productions banner.

That weekend, Syfy will also air the Sharknado films, parts 1 through 6, along with Zombie Shark, Sharktopus, Sharktopus vs. Pteracuda, Atomic Shark, Dam Sharks, 5-Headed Shark, 6-Headed Shark, Frenzy and Megaladon.

Darby Parker’s Stronghold Entertainment produces Zombie Tidal Wave as well.

“Zombie Tidal Wave offered the opportunity to see my original concept through to release, it is incredibly satisfying to be a creator and work in all facets of the process beyond my contributions as an actor,” said Ziering. “Darby and I want to continue to curate more projects together in this hands-on manner, and I can’t wait to bring more of my acting and directing peers, and new production partners, along with us.”

Shark Week runs on Discovery July 28-August 4, and Sharkfest starts on Nat Geo, and then Nat Geo Wild, July 14.

Ziering and Parker envision Zombie Tidal Wave as “the first of many installments,” according to Syfy.