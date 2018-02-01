Sutter Signs Deal With 20th Century Fox Television, Fox 21 Studios, FX Productions

Twentieth Century Fox Television, Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions have inked a multiyear overall deal with Kurt Sutter, creator of Sons of Anarchy and upcoming spinoff Mayans MC. Sutter will continue to be executive producer of Mayans MC as well as potentially develop, write, supervise and produce additional projects for all platforms.

“Kurt is a true artist,” said Fox Television Group chair/CEOs Dana Walden and Gary Newman. "He creates worlds that are original and compelling and imbues them with characters that are complex and authentic and storytelling that is novelistic in its detail and absolutely audacious in its execution. The word that best describes Kurt’s work is visceral. First it grabs you on the page and then, in the hands of the talent he attracts, keeps you glued to the screen. There’s nobody else like him and he’s exactly the kind of creator we love to support and see succeed so wildly at our studio.”

Before Sons of Anarchy, Sutter was a writer, producer, director and actor on FX hit The Shield, which ran from 2002 to 2008.



“Kurt Sutter has been part of the FX family since the network’s first breakout success with The Shield and throughout its ascent as one of television’s premium networks for original programming,” FX Networks and FX Productions CEO John Landgraf said. “He awed fans with the iconic Sons of Anarchy and will soon launch the next great outlaw saga Mayans MC. He epitomizes the ‘fearless’ storyteller that we value so highly and we are grateful to build on this longstanding and incredibly successful relationship with this new overall deal.”

Sutter is the creator, writer, producer, director and actor behind Sons of Anarchy. Mayans MC, which he created with Elgin James,will have a 10-episode run on FX later this year.

“In a scary world of orange monsters and spontaneous castrations, Fox 21 and FX is my ‘safe place’ where I feel loved and appreciated,” said Sutter.