SurvivorNetTV To Stream Off-Showtime's 'The Big C'

Laura Linney as Cathy in 'The Big C'

SurvivorNetTV, the streaming service dedicated to health information and cancer community support, has struck a deal to stream all for seasons of Sony Pictures Television's The Big C (Laura Linney).

All four seasons will be available on video-on-demand starting January 1.

The Big C aired on Showtime starting in 2010 and featured Linney (an Emmy and Golden Globe winner for the series) as a high school teacher diagnosed with melanoma and coping with that new reality.

It will be the first venture into fictional scripted narrative programming, said Steve Alperin, "because it beautifully uses comedy to provide balance with the challenging subject of Laura Linney's character and her personal battle with melanoma."

SurvivorNetTV fare is primarily documentaries as well as interviews with cancer survivors and advocates as well as inspirational shows.

He said he thinks the channel's survivor community can relate to and, perhaps, laugh along with.

A spokesperson for the site signaled that the first scripted fiction show will likely not be the service's last. "[S]imilar opportunities will be pursued moving forward," they said.

SurvivorNetTV is available on telemedicine platforms as well as Apple TV, Amazon Prime and others. ■