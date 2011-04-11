Survey Says Web Video Use Widespread

Internet video has become a mainstream activity by viewers of all ages in major markets worldwide, according to a new survey by Accenture.

In a new Video-Over-Internet Consumer Usage Survey, the consultant found that 85% of respondents between 18 and 24 years of age access and interact with video on desktops, laptops, Internet-connected TV and mobile devices. Among 35 to 44 year olds, 82% used Internet video. Among those age 65 and older, 64% were using Internet video.

"Consumption of video over the Internet is no longer a millennial-generation phenomenon; it's an activity that crosses all age groups," said Francesco Venturini, Accenture's global broadcast lead. "Video over the Internet is well on its way to becoming a mass medium. Furthermore, it's clear that consumers are ready and, in some instances, may be ahead of the industry in terms of the vision they have for how, when and where they watch and interact with video content."

While TV use is widespread, consumer will overwhelmingly prefer to watch on their televisions. In the survey 92% said they use TVs compared to 75% employing desktops, 72% using laptops, and 63% going with mobile devices.

"Tablet computers, such as iPads which are new to the marketplace, lag behind the pack at 21% but it is just a question of time before that number climbs significantly, according to Accenture research findings," the report said.

At the same time, viewing on non-traditional devices is on the upswing among both 18 to 24 year olds and 25 to 34 year olds.

The reasons why consumers choose to watch video on line is headed by catch-up TV. But relatively few consumers say they want to use their TVs to surf the web or engaged in social networking.

One key to increased use of Internet video is increasing the quality of the experience.

"The biggest frustration consumers currently experience with Internet video is the time required to buffer, download and play a video," said Venturini. "One of the major issues providers must anticipate and solve if they are to be successful in the IP video marketplace is the ability to handle congestion on the network and perform streaming in such a way as to deliver a high-quality experience."

Accenture surveyed 6,550 consumers in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S.