Survey: Fox News Remains 'Cable Superpower' with Republicans

The majority of Republicans and Republican leaners (62%) get political news from Fox*, according to a new Pew Research poll. That was compared to 21% who said they got political news from Newsmax TV and One America News (OAN) Network (14%).

The online survey was conducted March 8-14 among 12,045 adults, all members of Pew's American Trends Panel. The margin of error was plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

And while then President Trump touted OAN and Newsmax on Twitter as alternatives to Fox News when he took issue with or umbrage at Fox's coverage of him or his administration, viewers appear to have an appetite or both.

Over three quarters (77%) of adults who get political news from Newsmax said they also got news from Fox. For Newsmax, that figure was 69%.

Democrats were Fox viewers as well. The survey found that about three in 10 Democrats and "leaners" got some political news from Fox, but a statistically insignificant number--Pew said "virtually none"--got political news from Newsmax or OAN.

Among all viewers, 43% of respondents said they got political news from Fox News, about four times the number who said they got it from Newsmax (10%) and six times OAN (7%).

And Fox draws its audience from across the spectrum, with 47% of Black respondents saying they get political news from the network, followed by 47% whie, 41% Hispanic and 29% Asian.

Newsmax and OAN over-index for conservatives. While 10% of moderate and liberal Republicans said they tuned in to Newsmax, 27% of conservatives said they did so. Only 7% of moderate and liberal Republicans watched OAN, compared to 19% of conservative Republicans who said the did.

* For this and the other figures, respondents were asked if they got news from the relevant outlet in the preceding week.