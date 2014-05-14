Trending

SundanceTV to Coproduce 'Babylon' With U.K.'s Channel 4

By

SundanceTV has set its next scripted series in Babylon, a coproduction with U.K.'s Channel 4.

The drama is executive produced by Academy Award winner Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire).

Babylon is a workplace satire centering on an American who tries to revolutionize the public relations department of London's largest police force.

The series will premiere in 2015.