SundanceTV to Coproduce 'Babylon' With U.K.'s Channel 4
SundanceTV has set its next scripted series in Babylon, a coproduction with U.K.'s Channel 4.
The drama is executive produced by Academy Award winner Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire).
Babylon is a workplace satire centering on an American who tries to revolutionize the public relations department of London's largest police force.
The series will premiere in 2015.
