Sundance TV Starts New Season of ‘Liar’ April 8

Psychological thriller Liar begins on Sundance TV April 8. Joanne Froggat, who played Anna Bates on Downton Abbey, stars. There are six episodes in the new season.

The series picks up three weeks after evidence proved that Andrew Earlham sexually assaulted 19 women, when his body is found in the Kent marshes. As one of Andrew’s more recent victims, Laura Nielson (Froggat) is relieved by the news of his death. The last three weeks spent with him missing have not been easy. Yet the seaside community is rocked when the case quickly turns into a murder investigation.

Ioan Gruffudd is also in the cast.

Harry and Jack Williams write the series, which premiered in 2017.