Suarez to Help Develop CBS’ Work Force
CBS named Jennifer Suarez vice president, work-force development.
In that post, she will head up searches for new executives, as well as helping to integrate executives from acquired businesses into the company.
Suarez had already been working with CBS as a consultant with Deloitte's media and entertainment practice and, before that, headed up recruitment for Accenture. She began her career with Thompson Hine as a banking and tax attorney.
