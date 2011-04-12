Style Orders ‘Jerseylicious' Spinoff ‘Glam Fairy'

The Style Network has picked up the series Glam Fairy, a spinoff of its most popular series Jerseylicious, starring makeup artist Alexa Prisco. The series is set to debut in October.

The 10-episode Glam Fairy chronicles Prisco's life after leaving the Gatsby Salon to start her own business. The series, from Endemol USA, shows Prisco and her team of "fairies" as they create new looks for clients. Glam Fairy first aired on Style as a special on Jan. 30, which drew about 250,000 viewers.

Also joining Style's lineup is Big Rich Texas, premiering in July, a 10-episode docu-series about five wealthy mothers and their daughters at an elite country club in Dallas. "In addition to the one-of-a-kind personalities and 24/7 drama, what separates this series from the bunch is the unique focus on the mother-daughter relationships that fuel their lives," said Salaam Coleman Smith, president, The Style Network.

The final pick-up is the multi-part special How Do I Look?: The Search for the Worst Dressed in America, which looks for the country's worst fashion victims. Hosted by Jeannine Mai, the show will search multiple cities before crowning a winner who will be taken to Hollywood for a makeover. The new edition of the network's How Do I Look? franchise will air in September.

Style will also bring back Giuliana & Bill for a fourth season, as well as Clean House New York, a Big Apple-set version of its Clean House franchise.