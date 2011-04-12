Style Developing Weekly Lifestyle Series

Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 upfronts

The Style Network is developing a weekly lifestyle series co-hosted by model Adrianne Curry, actress Vivica A. Fox, fashion designer Nick Verreos and former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky, the network announced Tuesday as part of its upfront presentation to press in New York.

The half-hour series will feature in-studio guests, product demos and makeover segments and will feature a studio audience.

Among the other series in development for 2011-12 are Birth Moms, a docuseries about expectant mothers giving their babies up for adoption; The Amandas, a home makeover show featuring organizational specialist Amanda LeBlanc; and Miss Fit, about a former beauty queen turned trainer who runs a women-only fitness club in Boston.

Also in the mix is the trivia show Are You Dressed?, the reimagined Style franchise The Look For Less, and Makeover Madness, about a team of experts trying to break world records for most makeovers in one sitting.

Two new pilots is development, Single With 7 and The Riveras, are part of Style's new "Latina Modern Mom" initiative to expand the Hispanic presence on the network. Single With 7 chronicles the life of a 29-year-old radio DJ raising her seven nieces and nephews while her sister is in prison. Docu-series The Riveras follows a Puerto Rican family who own two dance studios in Queens, N.Y.

"We are extremely happy to have assembled this compelling line-up of new programming for our viewers," said Salaam Coleman Smith, president, The Style Network. "While the shows are wide-ranging and diverse, each project is infused with Style's ‘Before Meets After' mantra and captures the aspirational and inspirational components of the network's brand."