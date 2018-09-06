Streaming TV Service Xumo Names Lloyd Engineering Head

Streaming TV service Xumo said it appointed Dan Lloyd as head of engineering.

Lloyd, who helped develop Sling TV for Dish, will oversee new development and optimize engineering and technology operations for Xumo’s streaming library and data management systems.

“Bringing a senior executive of Dan’s caliber on board is critical to executing Xumo’s aggressive expansion plans,” stated Colin Petrie-Norris, CEO at Xumo. “The company has achieved explosive growth over the past 12 months and strengthening our technology foothold will reinforce Xumo leadership position in free, ad-supported OTT services as well as pave the way for exciting new opportunities. Dan will join our team of exceptional executive leaders who’ve been integral to our success to date, where his proven skills will complement those of existing senior management.”

Lloyd was VP of engineering at Sling TV for four years. Before that he held position at Entrata and Xerox Business Systems.

“Technology is the backbone of streaming media and data-driven companies like Xumo, a leading contender that I believe is at the forefront of the industry,” said Lloyd. “The opportunity to enhance Xumo’s infrastructure and impressive engineering capabilities is one that I look forward to spearheading so the company not only continues to provide a superior, free streaming service to millions of viewers, but will allow XUMO to seamlessly expand its reach through additional platforms and integrations in the future.”