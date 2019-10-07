Strauss to Head Peacock; Hammer to Chair Studios

Comcast’s NBCUniversal is making changes in its management ranks as streaming becomes more of a priority.

Matt Strauss (Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Comcast executive Matt Strauss is moving over to NBCU as chairman of Peacock, the new streaming service the company plans to launch next year. Strauss will also oversee the company’s digital enterprises and report to NBCU CEO Steve Burke.

Veteran Bonnie Hammer, who had been overseeing the development of Peacock, was named chairman of a newly combined NBCU Content Studios. She will also report to Burke.

George Cheeks was named vice chairman of NBCU Content Studios.

Paul Telegdy was named chairman of NBC Entertainment.

The company said the moves were made to align the company’s studio businesses with the growing demand for content and to create a more unified organization to deal with the creative community.

"I worked with Matt for many years at Comcast Cable, and know firsthand that he is one of the most talented leaders in our company. He has great experience with video, digital technology, and streaming and is the right person for the role at this juncture,” said Burke.

“Bonnie’s great taste, deep Hollywood relationships, and strong track record of generating popular and award-winning programming make her ideally suited to oversee this new division. With our studios being a main pipeline for Peacock’s original content, she will continue to be integral to the future success of our streaming business,” Burke added.

Strauss had been executive VP of Xfinity Services for Comcast Cable. He oversaw Comcast’s video, internet, home and voice businesses.

Telegdy will report to Jeff Shell, chairman of NBCU Film and Entertainment. Telegdy will also continue to oversee syndication and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Cheeks, who had been co-chairman of NBC Entertainment with Telegdy, will continue to oversee late-night programming for NBCU.

Pearlena Igbokwe and Dawn Olmstead will continue in their roles as head of Universal Television and Universal Content Productions respectively, jointly reporting to Hammer and Cheeks.

Mark Lazarus continues as chairman of NBCUniversal Broadcast, Cable, Sports and News, overseeing the cable entertainment networks, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, the owned-and-operated local stations, and affiliate relations.