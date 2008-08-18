Stone Rises at Bravo
Ellen Stone, vice president of consumer marketing for Bravo, was named senior VP, marketing, for the channel.
She will head up both branding and consumer marketing, including ad sales and digital marketing.
Her resume includes consumer marketing at Lifetime Television and ad-agency posts with Bozell, J. Walter Thompson, and Wells Rich Greene.
