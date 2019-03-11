Steve Hackett Retiring, Jonathan Bingaman Promoted to Lead Distribution Sales at CTD

Steve Hackett is retiring as president of sales at CBS Television Distribution after a 30-year career at CBS and King World. Meanwhile, Jonathan Bingaman has been promoted to executive vice president of domestic licensing and distribution, overseeing domestic program sales, said Armando Nuñez, president and CEO of CBS Global Distribution Group and chief content licensing officer of CBS Corp., and Steve LoCascio, chief operating and financial officer of CBS Global Distribution Group, on Monday.

“I’ve been blessed through out my years at King World and CBS to be surrounded by great people and great shows,” said Hackett in a statement. “It really has been a privilege to be associated with such a great team! The time is right for me to hand over the reins of the sales team to Bing. He will be terrific in his new role. I look forward to the next chapter in my life on my cattle ranch in Colorado.”

“Under Steve’s leadership, our sales team has thrived, with recent long-term renewals for three of our top-rated shows Dr. Phil, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!,” Nuñez said in a statement. “He’s leaving us with a great foundation and team in place for the future. Aside from being a great dealmaker, he’s also been a great friend, and we wish him well as he tackles his next life adventures.”

In his new role, Bingaman will oversee all domestic program sales for broadcast, cable and diginets, including first-run and off-network series from CBS Television Distribution and CBS Television Studios, and product from CBS News, CBS Films and Showtime.

“During Jonathan’s tenure at CTD, he has played an integral role in maximizing the value of our content across the entire television landscape with innovative ideas and deals,” said LoCascio, to whom he will report. “His experience selling to multiple platforms over the years as the television landscape has evolved, combined with his institutional knowledge, made him the obvious choice to lead our talented, seasoned, top-flight sales team that has worked together for many years.”

Bingaman has spent the last 18 years at CTD, most recently as executive vice president of domestic cable sales since 2016. Before that, he served as senior vice president, cable sales manager since 2010.

Previously, Bingaman ran CTD’s Chicago sales office from 2008 to 2010 as senior vice president and regional sales manager. He also has served as CTD’s Western division manager in Los Angeles, and as the Eastern division manager in New York. Previously, he worked in sales at Bloomberg Television.

Bingaman graduated from Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications.