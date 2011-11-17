Steinlauf Promoted to Executive VP at Scripps

Jon Steinlauf was promoted to executive VP, ad sales & marketing at Scripps Networks Interactive.

Steinlauf, who had been senior VP at SNI, is responsible for the strategic direction of the ad sales and integrated marketing efforts of Scripps' media brands including cable networks HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, Cooking Channel and Great American Country.

"Jon leads an extremely talented and motivated team that represents the gold standard in the industry," said Steve Gigliotti, president of national ad sales & marketing and branded entertainment at SNI. "This promotion recognizes that contribution."

Before joining SNI in 2000, Steinlauf worked at Turner Broadcasting and ESPN. He began his career as a media buyer at Young & Rubicam.