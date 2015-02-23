Steinlauf Named Ad President at Scripps

Jon Steinlauf was promoted to president of national ad sales and marketing at Scripps Networks Interactive.

Steinlauf succeeds Steve Gigliotti, who was named chief revenue officer at Scripps Networks last week. Steinlauf, who has been with the company since 2000, reports to Gigliotti.

“Jon has been integral to establishing Scripps Networks’ lifestyle brands as essential for advertisers looking to reach an upscale audience. He inspires and motivates the incredible teams who work for him, and his leadership has been instrumental in helping the company deliver a series of $1 billion upfronts,” Gigliotti said in a statement. “He is a widely respected long time member of the ad sales community in New York, and his strategic vision and data-driven approach will help maintain our clear differentiation in the market.”

Before Scripps, Steinlauf worked at Turner, ESPN and Young & Rubicam.