State Farm Exec Doing Double Take at Success of Company's Seemingly Routine Aaron Rodgers Spots

Aaron Rodgers

gets no respect from people in State Farm ads that portray residents

of Green Bay. Fortunately for State Farm, the way they have seamlessly

connected Rodgers' touchdown championship belt maneuver to its Discount Double

Check move has garnered the insurance company a tremendous amount of respect

and awareness.





In his first

spot for the insurance firm, a couple who meet the Packers' quarterback at a

Green Bay State Farm office laugh at his claim that he is a professional

quarterback and even take ownership of his touchdown belt dance by turning it

into their own Discount Double Check move.



In subsequent

ads, Rodgers is upstaged by his Packers teammates, Clay Matthews and B.J. Raji.

And in every spot in which Rodgers appears, he is mocked by a man decked out in

a Green Bay jersey and wearing a cheese head, who yells at him, "Hey, Rodgers!

Discount Double Check!"





Now, in a new

spot for State Farm that broke during NFL games this past Sunday, Rodgers

gets dissed by kids when he shows up at a grade school for Career Day.



Todd Fischer,

manager of marketing communications for State Farm, said that the company

re-ran previous commercials starring Rodgers during the week before the new

spot broke to reconnect the message with consumers. "We wanted to remind people

of its origin when they saw the new TV spot."



Fisher also said

that State Farm could not have driven awareness of its Discount Double Check

policy-in which State Farm reviews a customer's auto policy to ensure they are

getting the best discount-on its own and needed it to be viral and organic.





"When you see

Steve Novak of the New York Knicks do the Discount Double Check move

after hitting a three-point shot, or sportscasters and announcers using the

term during games, it shows us that it has taken on a life of its own," Fischer

said of the Rodgers' ads during last week's IMG Sports Symposium (under the

auspices of SportsBusiness Journal).



The new spot, "State

of Detention (Career Day)," opens with Rodgers standing in a classroom

alongside a police officer, a firefighter, a doctor, a State Farm agent and

other professionals.





"Up next for

Career Day, quarterback Aaron Rodgers," says the teacher.



As the kids

applaud, one girl inquires of Rodgers, "That State Farm agent says she helps

people. What do you do?"



"I play

football," he smiles. "That's not a job," another girl replies, sacking Rodgers'

smile into a frown.





"Did you save my

dad hundreds with the Discount Double Check?" a boy asks as he does a

mini-version of the move. "No," responds Rodgers, "but I was MVP last year."



Another girl

takes Rodgers down a few more notches. "Mr. Hubble says that trophies are for

people with low self-esteem issues."



"Who is Mr.

Hubble?!" asks Rodgers. The kids point to a dad near Rodgers. As Rodgers gives

him a mean stare, the guy pulls off his nametag. "That's Ron Hubble," he says,

pointing to the class teacher. "No it's not," the accused teacher responds.



The closing shot

sees a kid wearing a cheese head banging on a window. "Hey, Rodgers," he shouts

in a raspy voice imitating the older Packers' fan from earlier commercials. "Discount

Double Check."



A voiceover then

offers, "For savings, we're best in class."



Fischer said he

is still amazed at how Rodgers has helped drive awareness of what had been a

rather dry and routine company policy. "You now have instantaneous feedback

with customers," Fischer said. "Public perception was clamoring for more, more

brand messaging, more understanding of what Discount Double Check was."



State Farm has

been associated with Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby since

2007 and also is driving its Double Discount Check message through a spot

starring Kerry Woods and Andre Dawson, both former stars for the Chicago Cubs.

State Farm's lead agency is DDB, Chicago.



Rodgers is also

on the airwaves in ads for Pizza Hut and has deals with companies that

include Nike and Wisconsin-based firms such as Prevea Health, Associated Bank,

Gruber Law Offices and local Ford truck dealers.



Regarding the

minimal use of the Discount Double Check move in the new spot, which evolved

from Rodgers' imitation of putting on a championship belt after his team scored

a touchdown, Fischer explained, "People know what it is. Even Rodgers doesn't

use it during games anymore."



And regarding

the recent game that ended in controversy when the Packers lost to

the Seattle Seahawks on a Hail Mary play called by the then-replacement

refs, Fischer said, "We saw no immediate impact from that. It was a blip on the

radar screen. We have seen a lot worse when it comes to the behavior of athletes

across the league.



But he did

admit, "There will always be an association between Rodgers and that play-just

as there will always be an association between Rodgers and State Farm's

Discount Double Check."



(This article is reprinted with permission from

NYSportsJournalism.com)



