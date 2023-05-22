Starz’s ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Returns in September
Third series in ‘Power’ universe debuts its second season September 1
Starz will continue to build on its Power universe with the September 1 second season rollout of Power Book IV: Force.
The series will continue to follow popular Power character Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, as he looks to conquer Chicago’s drug world after cutting ties in New York, according to the network.
Power Book IV: Force also stars Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Shane Harper, Kris Lofton, Carmela Zumbado, and Manuel Eduardo Ramirez.
The series is executive produced by Gary Lennon, Courtney Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Terri Kopp and Chris Selak.
