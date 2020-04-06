Starz’s ‘Black Mafia Family’ Will Be ‘Biggest Show on TV,’ Says 50 Cent

Starz has greenlit the series Black Mafia Family from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Black Mafia Family is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen and the partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop turned the brothers into stars.

“This is a project Curtis has always been incredibly passionate about and we are excited to have him as our partner in bringing it to life,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO, Starz. “Black Mafia Family has all the hallmarks of a great drama, from the larger-than-life Flenory brothers to the deadly, high-stakes world they inhabited. This series is going to be an incredible ride for audiences around the world.”

Starz is part of Lionsgate.

“I told you Black Mafia Family was coming and it’s going to be the biggest show on television,” said Jackson. “Meech and Terry are legends and I am excited to bring their story to Starz.”

50 Cent Jackson is behind Power and its spinoffs on Starz and For Life on ABC.

Black Mafia Family is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Starz and Lionsgate Television. Terri Kopp and Anthony Wilson are also executive producers. Randy Huggins is writing and executive producing.