Starz Watergate Drama ‘Gaslit’ Premieres April 24

Gaslit, a modern take on Watergate, begins on Starz April 24. Sean Penn and Julia Roberts are in the cast, Roberts playing socialite Martha Mitchell and Penn playing her husband, President Nixon’s attorney general, John Mitchell.

Robbie Pickering is the creator, showrunner and executive producer. “Gaslit is the Watergate story you’ve never heard before. At the center of the show is Martha Mitchell, an unlikely whistleblower who is the first person to bust the whole scandal wide open and ultimately becomes the subject of a vicious White House smear campaign enacted in part by her own beloved husband, Attorney General John Mitchell. We also feature John Dean, a hotshot administration lawyer dragged into the coverup and thrust into the spotlight with his

acerbic, whip-smart wife, Mo,” said Pickering. “The goal in making this project has always been to bring a real humanity to this subject, which yields a far richer and more relatable story than the standard male-driven political dramas about the period. I can’t wait for viewers to experience the extraordinary performances in this remarkable ensemble, led by Julia Roberts, brought to life in this thrilling, stranger-than-fiction tale of marriage, love, betrayal, and ultimately, hope.”

Gaslit also stars Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham and Darby Camp.

The series is based on the first season of the Slow Burn podcast. Matt Ross directed and executive produces the show. Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton exec produce under their production banner Esmail Corp. Roberts does so under her Red Om Films banner. Anonymous Content and Slate’s Gabriel Roth and Josh Levin are also exec producers. Leon Neyfakh, who created the podcast, consulted on the series. ■