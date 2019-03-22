Starz Slips Into Binge Mode For ‘Now Apocalypse’

Starz has made all 10 episodes of original comedy Now Apocalypse available for subscribers on its non-linear platforms, including the Starz app, on demand and on streaming site StarzPlay, as of March 22. Starz also put the pilot on Starz.com, its YouTube channel, Reddit and Pride Media platforms, Pride.com, Out.com and Advocate.com.

The show premiered March 10.

Now Apocalypse stars Avan Jogia as Ulysses, who is struggling to figure out his life in Los Angeles. Ulysses grows increasingly troubled as foreboding dreams “make him wonder if some kind of monstrous conspiracy is going on — or if he is just smoking too much weed,” according to Starz.

Kelli Berglund stars as Carly, Beau Mirchoff as Ford, and Roxane Mesquida as Severine, all of whom are in search of love, sex and fame.

Indie filmmaker Gregg Araki created the series. He executive produces along with Steven Soderbergh and Gregory Jacobs. Araki directed all ten episodes. He wrote them alongside sex columnist Karley Sciortino, who is consulting producer.

“Gregg Araki has created a vibrant world filled with relatable characters and relationship storylines and we have found that many fans want to consume this content as soon as possible,” said Carmi Zlotnik, president of programming for Starz. “We are giving this audience every opportunity to dive into the crazy world of Now Apocalypse and ride the roller coaster of the season at their own pace.”