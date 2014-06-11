Starz Renews ‘Power'
Starz has renewed drama series Power, the network announced Wednesday. The 10-episode second season will begin production in September in New York.
The crime drama’s eight-episode first season premiered June 7.
Power is produced by CBS Television Studios. Creator Courtney Kemp Agboh serves as showrunner and executive produces with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Emmett and David Knoller.
