Starz President/CEO Albrecht is Leaving

Chris Albrecht, president and CEO at Starz, is departing the company next month. He came on board at Starz in January 2010, and was previously chairman and CEO at HBO.

Lionsgate acquired Starz for $4.4 billion in 2016.

In a statement, Starz said the move reflects “the continued integration of Lionsgate and Starz," and that the network “will move forward under COO Jeffrey Hirsch and the current leadership team, working closely with Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer.”

“I’m very proud of everything we’ve accomplished the last 10 years building Starz into one of the most exciting premium pay television brands in the industry,” said Albrecht. “As we reach the two-year anniversary of the integration of our two companies and complete the first exciting chapter of our growth together, I’ve decided it is time to move on to new opportunities. I leave Starz in the hands of one of the most gifted executive teams in the business and have great confidence in their continued future success.”

Starz originals include Power, Outlander, American Gods and Vida.

“Chris’s renowned programming expertise and entrepreneurial abilities have helped build Starz into a premium global brand distinguished by its great shows, fast-growing direct to consumer initiatives, and expanding international footprint,” said Feltheimer. “As we complete the first phase of our evolution into a unified company and accelerate our focus on Starz’s international expansion, Chris has decided to step down to pursue other opportunities. I look forward to working closely with him and Jeff Hirsch to ensure a smooth transition and plan the next steps of the Company’s continued growth.”

Deadline previously reported Albrecht’s leaving.