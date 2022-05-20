Starz Greenlights Ava DuVernay Drama Series

Starz announced new scripted series projects from Ava DuVernay and Tanya Saracho as part of its #TakeTheLead Summit Thursday evening.

Starz has given a three-season commitment to the untitled DuVernay project, which follows two polar opposites who become intertwined in a love affair that turns their worlds – and those of everyone around them – upside down, said network officials. The project will star Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson, with DuVernay, Ridloff, Jackson, Kat Candler and Paul Garnes serving as executive producers for the series.

“There is nothing like this series on TV and we are thrilled to be in development with Ava, a trailblazer and unparalleled champion of diversity,” said Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby. “Lauren is a true inspiration and together with Joshua, a brilliant veteran actor, they will bring their incredible talents to this project – both in front of and behind the camera. This series exemplifies our #TakeTheLead mission, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

Vida creator Saracho will develop Lovesong, a half-hour drama that will follow two Mexican-American childhood friends living in London as they both become entangled in a torturous love-triangle with the same singer-songwriter, said the network. Musician Johnny Flynn and Christine Dávila will serve as co-executive producers.

“We are beyond thrilled to partner with Tanya to bring her bold and tantalizing love story to life,” Busby said. “Throughout her career and from Vida to Lovesong on Starz, her dedication to Latin representation embodies the spirit of #TakeTheLead.”

