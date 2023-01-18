Starz Greenlights 'BMF' Third Season

Starz has greenlit a third season of its family drama BMF on the heels of huge premiere numbers for the show’s second season debut.

The series, which follows the exploits of two brothers leading a legendary Detroit-based crime family, drew 4.1 million multiplatform viewers across its January 6 second season premiere, according to the premium service.

BMF stars Demetrius Flenory, Russell Hornsby and La La Anthony, and is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Randy Huggins, Heather Zuhlke, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements.

“BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” said Starz President of Original Programming Kathryn Busby in a statement. “Following such a strong debut with season two, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can’t wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next.”■