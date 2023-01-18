Starz Greenlights 'BMF' Third Season
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson-produced drama posts 4.1 million multiplatform viewers for season two premiere
Starz has greenlit a third season of its family drama BMF on the heels of huge premiere numbers for the show’s second season debut.
The series, which follows the exploits of two brothers leading a legendary Detroit-based crime family, drew 4.1 million multiplatform viewers across its January 6 second season premiere, according to the premium service.
BMF stars Demetrius Flenory, Russell Hornsby and La La Anthony, and is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Randy Huggins, Heather Zuhlke, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements.
“BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” said Starz President of Original Programming Kathryn Busby in a statement. “Following such a strong debut with season two, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can’t wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next.”■
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.