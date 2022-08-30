Russell Hornsby Pulls No Punches in Securing His Entertainment Legacy: Multicultural Perspectives
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Veteran actor portrays boxing promoter Don King in the latest acting role of his multi-decade career
Multichannel News/Broadcasting + Cable Senior Content Producer R. Thomas Umstead interviews veteran television/movie actor Russell Hornsby about his nearly 30-year acting career -- which includes starring roles in such TV shows as Lincoln Heights and Grimm, and such films as Fences and The Hate U Give -- as well as his current portrayal of legendary boxing promoter Don King in Hulu's original series Mike.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
