Hulu's Trailer for Mike Tyson Limited Series Packs Punch
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Eight-part series on iconic boxer’s life debuts Aug. 25
Hulu will examine the trials and tribulations of boxing icon Mike Tyson in a new limited series debuting August 25, according to a recently released series trailer.
The eight-episode series stars Trevante Rhodes as the former heavyweight champion and chronicles the explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life, from beloved world athlete to outcast and back again, according to Hulu. The series also stars Russell Hornsby, Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier and Li Eubanks.
Mike is executive produced by Steven Rogers, Karin Gist, Claire Brown Craig Gillespie, Bryan Unkeless, Scott Morgan, Tom Ackerley, Margot Robbie, Darin Friedman, Anthony Hemingway, Anthony Sparks, Samantha Corbin-Miller and Trevante Rhodes.
