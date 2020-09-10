Starz Greenlights ‘Blindspotting’ Spinoff

Starz has greenlit a series spinoff of the 2018 Lionsgate film Blindspotting, the network said Thursday.

Blindspotting film star Daveed Diggs will serve as executive producer of the series. Rafael Casal, who also starred in the movie, will serve as series showrunner in addition to having a recurring role, said the network.

Jasmine Cephas Jones will reprise her role from the film as Ashley, who was nipping at the heels of a middle class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she’s forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister, said Starz.

“Rafael, Daveed and Jasmine created a beautiful film that we believe will translate perfectly into a compelling series for Starz,” said Christina Davis, president of original programming for Starz in a statement. “This provocative and powerful narrative couldn’t be more timely, and in picking up the story from Ashley’s perspective, we will be able to shine a light on so many of the important social issues that the characters and the audience continue to grapple with.”

Also serving as executive producers are Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment, and Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen of Barnyard Projects. The series is produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television.