Starz, ‘Entertainment Tonight’ Team on Facebook Stream
Starz and Entertainment Tonight said they will offer exclusive streaming coverage of the season two premiere event for Outlander using Facebook Live, the social network’s live streaming service.
That event, set for Monday, April 4 at 6 p.m. ET, will be broadcast from the American Natural History Museum in New York and delivered via Facebook.
