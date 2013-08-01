Starz Earnings Lower Despite Revenue Gains

Starz increased revenue and subscribers in the second

quarter but higher production costs and interest expenses pushed net income

lower.

Net income fell to $63.9 million, or 52 cents a share, from

$68.7 million, or 57 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 29% to $517 million.

Subscriptions to Starz increased by 5% to 21.8 million and

subscriptions to Encore increased 3% to 35.1 million since June 30, 2012, the

company said.

"Starz delivered solid operational and financial

performance in the second quarter. We achieved a new all-time subscriber

high at Starz with nearly 22 million subscribers. We are also very

pleased with the new, multiyear multiplatform distribution agreement with Time

Warner Cable," Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said in a statement. "We are well

positioned to continue momentum with our original programming heading into 2014

where five series are now scheduled to air on our flagship network

At Starz Networks, contractual terms under affiliation

agreements with two distributors resulted in a one-time recognition of $18.6

million of previously deferred revenue. The revenue led to higher

operating income at Starz Networks, but was offset by increased advertising and

market costs as the company launched two original series, compared to one a

year ago.

Production

and acquisition costs rose to $113.3 million from $39.4 million a year ago.