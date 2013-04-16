Starz Boss Albrecht's Pay Jumps to $12.9M

Chris Albrecht's total compensation as CEO of Starz more

than doubled to $12.9 million, the company said in regulatory filings Tuesday.

Albrecht's base salary was unchanged at $1 million. He

received $11 million in option awards, up from $3.3 million in 2011.

Starz was spun off from Liberty Media to become an

independent corporation last year.

Prior

to the spin off, Liberty's compensation committee approved in principle a new

compensation arrangement in favor of Albrecht, providing for, among other

things, a new four year employment term beginning Jan. 1, 2013 with an

annual base salary of $1.25 million.