Starz Boss Albrecht's Pay Jumps to $12.9M
Chris Albrecht's total compensation as CEO of Starz more
than doubled to $12.9 million, the company said in regulatory filings Tuesday.
Albrecht's base salary was unchanged at $1 million. He
received $11 million in option awards, up from $3.3 million in 2011.
Starz was spun off from Liberty Media to become an
independent corporation last year.
Prior
to the spin off, Liberty's compensation committee approved in principle a new
compensation arrangement in favor of Albrecht, providing for, among other
things, a new four year employment term beginning Jan. 1, 2013 with an
annual base salary of $1.25 million.
