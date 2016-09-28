Starz App Debuts on Xbox One

Starz is making its TV Everywhere app available on the Xbox One gaming console, allowing subscribers to the Starz, Starz Encore and Movieplex channels to stream both movies and original series.

Via Roku, Apple TV, iOS and Android devices, the Starz app has also served as an OTT service, and the Xbox One app will offer the same: for $8.99 a month a direct subscription includes access to more than 3,000 movies and TV shows, with Starz offering a free seven-day trial to first-timers.

Related: Starz Signs Up ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ for Season Four

The Xbox One app release comes just before the Oct. 2 season premiers of both Blunt Talk and Ash vs Evil Dead.