'Star Wars: Ahsoka' Debuts, 'Invasion' Returns: What's Premiering This Week (August 21-27)

Two sci-fi-themed series headline the list of shows debuting during the last full week of August.

Disney Plus's series Star Wars: Ahsoka premieres August 22 and stars Rosario Dawson as former Jedi Knight Ashoka Tano who investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy after the fall of the Empire, said the streaming service. The first two episodes of the eight-episode series will premiere August 22.

Apple TV Plus will roll out the second season of Invasion on August 23. The 10-episode series follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of August 21-27. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

August 23, BS High (documentary) HBO

August 24, Who is Erin Carter (drama) Netflix

August 24, Mountain Men (returning series), History

August 24, The Hustle of @617MikeBiv (documentary), ALLBLK

August 25, Vacation Friends 2 (movie) Hulu

August 25, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (movie) Netflix

August 25, Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn (documentary series) Apple TV Plus