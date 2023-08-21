'Star Wars: Ahsoka' Debuts, 'Invasion' Returns: What's Premiering This Week (August 21-27)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Two sci-fi-themed series headline the list of shows debuting during the last full week of August.
Disney Plus's series Star Wars: Ahsoka premieres August 22 and stars Rosario Dawson as former Jedi Knight Ashoka Tano who investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy after the fall of the Empire, said the streaming service. The first two episodes of the eight-episode series will premiere August 22.
Apple TV Plus will roll out the second season of Invasion on August 23. The 10-episode series follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of August 21-27. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
August 23, BS High (documentary) HBO
August 24, Who is Erin Carter (drama) Netflix
August 24, Mountain Men (returning series), History
August 24, The Hustle of @617MikeBiv (documentary), ALLBLK
August 25, Vacation Friends 2 (movie) Hulu
August 25, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (movie) Netflix
August 25, Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn (documentary series) Apple TV Plus
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.