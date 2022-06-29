Stanley Cup Ices Watch-Time, Impressions Wins for ABC: TV By the Numbers

Below is a snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of June 20-26, highlighting the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Vizio’s Inscape , and network and show TV ad impressions insights via iSpot.tv .

Most-Watched Shows and Networks

Via Inscape, Vizio’s TV data product with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 19 million active and opted-in smart TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).

The Stanley Cup Final concluded on Sunday, as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. From June 20-26, the exciting series led the way, with 1.45% of all minutes watched.

Some additional insights about the top programming on TV:

As the field narrows for the Men’s College World Series, the event is earning more watch-time, jumping up to No. 3 in our ranking (up from No. 8 the previous week).

Thursday night’s NBA Draft netted 0.48% of watch-time on the week — good for No. 17 overall.

Family Feud climbs from No. 27 to No. 23 week-over-week, courtesy of a consistent presence on Game Show Network.

Chicago Fire stays hot, even weeks after season 10 has concluded, landing at No. 14 by watch-time despite only airing syndicated episodes.

ABC stays at the top of our list of most-watched networks in part due to the Stanley Cup Final, which played four games in primetime from June 20-26. The network accounts for 6.31% of watch-time, which is down from 8.17% the week before.

Additional insights around the most-watched networks from June 20-26:

Airing the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship helped CBS leapfrog NBC for No. 2 in our ranking, with 5.96% on the week.

CNN increases minutes watched from 1.72% to 1.99% week-over-week, leading to a jump from No. 13 to No. 10 by most-watched networks.

BET flies into our ranking after Sunday’s 2022 BET Awards, increasing watch-time from 0.84% to 1.10% week-over-week.

History Channel moves from No. 26 to No. 22 by minutes watched week-over-week, on a steady diet of reality shows like Pawn Stars, American Pickers and Alone (among others).

Top Shows and Networks by TV Ad Impressions

Via iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. Rankings are by TV ad impressions, for new episodes only.

The week of June 20-26 concludes with the NHL’s Stanley Cup Final as the top program by impressions, with 3.91% of the total. That’s more than a 2.33x week-over-week increase for the series, which also broadcast twice as many games this week versus last.

More data about the top programs by TV ad impressions:

Morning shows deliver a larger share of impressions week-over-week, with Good Morning America climbing from 2.09% to 2.42%, and Today moving from 1.65% to 1.97%.

MLB games catch a larger share of impressions on the week, with 1.79% – propelling a jump from No. 9 to No. 5 in our ranking.

The 2022 BET Awards soar to No. 15 by impressions, courtesy of a live simulcast across Paramount cable networks including BET, BET Her, Pop, TV Land and more.

The NASCAR Cup Series grabs the No. 25 spot in our ranking, as the Ally 400 and race qualifying account for 0.84% of the week’s impressions.

ABC parks in the No. 1 spot for another week in our ad-impressions-by-network ranking, collecting 12.76% of impressions (down from 17.23% the previous week, which featured both the Stanley Cup Final and NBA Finals).

Additional insights around the top networks by impressions: