Stanley Cup Finals Begin, French Open Concludes, NBA Finals Continue: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (June 8-9)

Connor McDavid leads the Edmonton Oilers into action against the Florida Panthers on Saturday on ABC.

A very busy lineup of TV sports content airing this weekend includes the launch of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals, tennis’s French Open championship and Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Stanley Cup Finals begin Saturday on ABC with the Edmonton Oilers facing the Florida Panthers. On Sunday, ABC will televise Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

On the tennis court, NBC on Saturday will air the French Open women’s finals match between top-ranked Iga Swiatek and 12th-ranked Jasmine Paolini. On Sunday, NBC will televise the men’s French Open finals featuring the winners of Friday’s Casper Ruud-Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner matches.

On the racetrack, Fox on Saturday will televise the Belmont Stakes, the third leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. In Golf, CBS and Golf Channel will air final round coverage of The Memorial PGA tournament.

On the baseball diamond, the MLB London Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets will air Saturday morning on Fox and Sunday morning on ESPN. On Sunday, Roku Channel will stream the San Francisco Giants-Texas Rangers game, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

The UFL playoffs kick off Saturday on ABC with the Michigan Panthers facing the Birmingham Stallions. On Sunday, the San Antonio Brahmas face the St. Louis Battlehawks on Fox.

In the octagon, ESPN will televise a UFC Fight Night card featuring a main event bout between middleweights Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov.