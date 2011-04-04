Staab To Head NBCU Local
NBC Universal has named Valari Dobson Staab as president,
NBC Local Media.
Staab replaces John Wallace, who has been named president,
NBC Universal Media Works. Wallace is taking over responsibilities handled by
John Eck, who is leaving the company.
Staab had been
president and general manager of KGO, the ABC owned station in San
Francisco. She will report to Ted Harbert, Chairman of NBC Broadcasting. She
will be responsible for NBC's ten TV stations, its local online properties and
digital out-of-home division. She will also oversee LX.TV and the in-house
marketing and promotion company Skycastle Entertainment.
"We're thrilled to have an executive of Valari's caliber
join our Local Media group. Throughout her career in local television she's had
tremendous success growing the businesses she's worked for and placing a
premium on creating quality local news that resonates with viewers," said
Harbert in a statement. "She will do an outstanding job building on the great
work of our Local Media group as we continue to invest in our stations and
establish them as leaders in their markets."
Staab officially joins NBCU in June.
Wallace, president of NBC Local Media since 2007, will be
responsible for the company's technology and studio operations. He will also
oversee NBCU's real estate portfolio. Those were previously Eck's
responsibilities.
Wallace reports to Pat Fili-Krushel, executive VP at NBCU.
"John has shown tremendous skill and creativity running our Local Media group,
reshaping the organization and guiding the stations through a time of digital
transformation," she said. "I look forward to his continued ingenuity running
our vast technical and studio operations, helping to keep NBCUniversal at the
forefront of today's rapidly evolving digital landscape."
She added, "I'd like to thank John Eck for his many years of
service at NBCUniversal, culminating in his role leading our Media Works
organization. John also played an
integral role in the NBCUniversal and Comcast integration, helping to ensure a
smooth transition between the companies."
