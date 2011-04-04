Staab To Head NBCU Local

NBC Universal has named Valari Dobson Staab as president,

NBC Local Media.

Staab replaces John Wallace, who has been named president,

NBC Universal Media Works. Wallace is taking over responsibilities handled by

John Eck, who is leaving the company.

Staab had been

president and general manager of KGO, the ABC owned station in San

Francisco. She will report to Ted Harbert, Chairman of NBC Broadcasting. She

will be responsible for NBC's ten TV stations, its local online properties and

digital out-of-home division. She will also oversee LX.TV and the in-house

marketing and promotion company Skycastle Entertainment.

"We're thrilled to have an executive of Valari's caliber

join our Local Media group. Throughout her career in local television she's had

tremendous success growing the businesses she's worked for and placing a

premium on creating quality local news that resonates with viewers," said

Harbert in a statement. "She will do an outstanding job building on the great

work of our Local Media group as we continue to invest in our stations and

establish them as leaders in their markets."

Staab officially joins NBCU in June.

Wallace, president of NBC Local Media since 2007, will be

responsible for the company's technology and studio operations. He will also

oversee NBCU's real estate portfolio. Those were previously Eck's

responsibilities.

Wallace reports to Pat Fili-Krushel, executive VP at NBCU.

"John has shown tremendous skill and creativity running our Local Media group,

reshaping the organization and guiding the stations through a time of digital

transformation," she said. "I look forward to his continued ingenuity running

our vast technical and studio operations, helping to keep NBCUniversal at the

forefront of today's rapidly evolving digital landscape."

She added, "I'd like to thank John Eck for his many years of

service at NBCUniversal, culminating in his role leading our Media Works

organization. John also played an

integral role in the NBCUniversal and Comcast integration, helping to ensure a

smooth transition between the companies."