Spike TV Orders Up Fourth Season of 'Bar Rescue'
By Luke McCord
Spike TV greenlit a 20-episode fourth season of Bar Rescue, the network announced Friday. The new season is set to debut on Spike in the fall.
Bar Rescue stars bar and nightlife expert Jon Taffer as he travels across the country fixing different failing establishments.
Bar Rescue is produced by Eyeworks USA and executive produced by JD Roth, Todd A. Nelson, DJ Nurre, Tim Warren and Taffer.
