SOAPnet Picks Up ‘Being Erica’
Canadian Broadcasting Corp. drama Being Erica will begin airing on SOAPnet Feb. 19.
SOAPnet will air 13 hours of the series Thursday nights at 10-11.
The series, from Temple Street Productions (Queer as Folk, Canada's Next Top Model) and the CBC, is about a woman who goes back in time to try to undo or change "years of bad decisions."
