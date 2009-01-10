SOAPnet Picks Up ‘Being Erica’

Trending

Canadian Broadcasting Corp. drama Being Erica will begin airing on SOAPnet Feb. 19.

SOAPnet will air 13 hours of the series Thursday nights at 10-11.

The series, from Temple Street Productions (Queer as Folk, Canada's Next Top Model) and the CBC, is about a woman who goes back in time to try to undo or change "years of bad decisions."