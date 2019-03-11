‘SMILF’ Canceled on Showtime

Comedy SMILF has been cancelled after two seasons on Showtime. Frankie Shaw created the show, and stars in it as well. The series looked at the life of a working-class single mother in South Boston raising a young child.

Rosie O’Donnell was also in the cast, along with Miguel Gomez, Samara Weaving, Raven Goodwin and Alexandra and Anna Reimer.

Shaw executive produced the show, along with Michael London, Lee Eisenberg and Scott King.

"After weighing a variety of factors, Showtime has decided that SMILF will not move forward for a third season," the network said in a statement. "The remainder of the second season will continue to air as scheduled on Showtime through its series finale on March 31. We remain extremely proud of the two seasons of SMILF, and thank Frankie Shaw for her singular voice and unique creation, as well as the dozens of writers, producers, actors, directors and crew members both in Los Angeles and on location in Boston, who contributed to this exceptional series."

ABC Signature Studios produced SMILF.

The studio opened an investigation in late 2018 after a cast member was asked to perform a sex scene in the nude despite a no-nudity clause in her contract.

SMILF premiered in 2017.

Season two began Jan. 20.