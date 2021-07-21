Sling TV App Redesign Deploys to Roku Ultra Devices

After launching its overhauled UX in beta on Amazon Fire TV devices in May, Sling TV has now begun deploying the much needed product upgrade on Roku boxes.

Starting Wednesday, the revised user experience is available on Roku's high-end "Ultra" devices.

The upgrade represents a radical revision of the original Sling TV UX, which launched with the virtual MVPD service back in February 2015. The new user experience includes new everything--factoring in is a revised home screen, rethought-out navigation and program guide, and a redesigned DVR, as well as improved search and navigation features. Sling TV summarizes the changes in this YouTube video:

Sling TV said the upgrade will roll out on other Roku hardware, as well as other connected TV platforms--including Dish's own AirTV boxes and dongles--later this year.

As mentioned, it's a much needed upgrade. Complaints about the Sling TV app have dogged the vMVPD service since the beginning. Despite being the cheapest virtual pay TV offering, Sling TV has steadily slipped behind Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV in subscriber growth, flatlining in recent quarters at just under 2.4 million customers.